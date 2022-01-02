Apple releases updates for the iPad throughout the year, with a major update every fall. This means you should be familiar with how to update your iPad when the time comes and what those updates mean.

The smaller updates bring any feature updates that missed the major update, or patches vulnerabilities and other bugs. The major updates, on the other hand, can completely change the experience of your iPad.

You can manually update iPadOS on your iPad or let the iPad do it automatically. The best way to keep your iPad secure from attack is to keep it updated, so we’ll show you how.

If you want to update your iPad (and you totally should), here’s how you can do that in just a couple of quick steps: Open the Settings app on your iPad Tap on General Then, tap on Software Update Tap on Download and Install You might get asked if you want to temporarily remove apps because the update needs more space. Tap on Continue. iOS will reinstall those apps after the update is finished Tap on Install once the update has been downloaded

Now you’ve got your iPad updated to the latest version of iPadOS, patching out those nasty vulnerabilities that could have let attackers get into your device, and bringing all the latest features.

