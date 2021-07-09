Samsung’s washing machines want access to your camera and location and people aren’t happy about it

Samsung produces a few apps that let users control some appliances, such as washing machines and dryers, in the household. However, those apps are coming under fire since many users are upset by how many permissions these apps require to function properly.

Earlier this week, a Redditor posted a complaint (thanks, Vice) about the Samsung Smart Washer app that is used to control washing machine cycles. “My Washing Machine app won’t work unless I give it access to my contacts, location, and camera,’ read the complaint, leading to outrage from other Redditors.

But this is certainly not the first instance of complaints against Samsung apps requiring ridiculous permissions. Samsung apps have always been questioned about their over-the-top permission requirements, and that has led to some pretty negative feedback. The Smart Washer App sits at about 2.1 stars on the Play Store, with most negative reviews reflecting people’s feelings about the app’s required permissions.

Image: Reddit

Despite the fact that this app has not been updated since October of 2020, there are still a lot of people that use the app, judging by the number of negative reviews. Now, there’s an all-new Samsung app called SmartThings that is used to control the company’s newer washing machines.

The SmartThings app also requests a similar list of ridiculous permissions. According to the app’s Google Play page, the app can be used without any permissions, though some features may not be available. Permissions requested by the app include location, camera, contacts, microphone, storage, and phone.

Some of these permissions can be justified, but it’s hard to understand why an app for managing household appliances needs access to your contacts and phone. While it’s not clear why these Samsung apps require these permissions, it is clear that people have become more vigilant over what permissions they give to an app.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: