Review: Morus Zero Portable Dryer

There is probably some correlation between the perceptively sudden existence of portable appliances and the nationwide struggle for affordable housing.

However, my editors asked me to keep the economic sociology out of this review, so here’s the Morus Zero portable clothes dryer.

This appliance exists in a world that demands dry clothes on the go. Or at least provides a solution to the problem of wet clothes. But, there are more use-case applications than this. Here’s who the Morus Zero Portable Dyer is perfect for:

Small apartments

RV and outdoor enthusiasts

Mothers of newborns/toddlers

People who need an extra dryer to dry clothes

Listen, it’s a portable dryer. It has a singular function. That function is to dry clothes. It’s not that heavy (28.7 lbs) and allows you to dry clothes while doing yoga in your studio loft.

So what does the Morus Zero portable clothes dryer have to offer? Do you actually need it, and is it worth buying? After testing it for a few weeks, I have the answers to all those questions and more. Let’s dive in.

Warming up the Morus Zero portable dryer

Situational technology has its place. These items exist for a niche market of specific users. The Morus Zero portable clothes dryer is one such appliance.

The $600 price tag is not the issue here. Sure, a used full-size dryer on Craigslist can be had for $140. A used washer and dryer sell for $500 in most cases. That’s not the point.

The target market here is not for price-conscious shoppers. It’s those who don’t live a full-size appliance life. Ironically, minimalism tends to run on the expensive side.

The Morus Zero uses something called Morus drying technology. Basically, this is the dryer creating a low-pressure chamber and applying 43.5 MPH vast airflow to dry clothes.

It takes about 15 minutes to dry a load of clothes. This is optimal for a singular person drying a singular load of clothes. It’s not optimal for family use unless you use it for underwear and expensive garments.

Like newer full-size dryers, the Morus Zero is equipped with a self-optimizing AI system. This senses when things are dry, and the dryer can stop prematurely.

It worked as indicated, the dryer often stopped early to tell me that my load of just socks was done. Wet socks, the ultimate dryer test. And with the included drying rack, you can dry shoes too.

Getting warmer

The built-in UV sterilization is a nice touch. It claims to kill 99.99% of bacteria and mites.

There are no extra exhaust pipes or vents on this thing. Morus Zero uses air condensation to collect water from the garments into the water tank.

The control panel has a child lock and a few simple options. Warm, refresh, shoe, sanitize, quick, shirt, silk, and smart. It’s easier to just choose smart if you aren’t drying shoes.

Hot hot hot

However, if your shoe collection doesn’t demand its own dryer, the portability of the Morus Zero is the next best selling point. It oddly doesn’t include a power inverter to convert its standard plug into a car plug.

Considering RV and campsite use is a huge part of why the Morus Zero exists, you have to buy an inverter too. That’s not a terrible thing, just a thing.

If you don’t own an RV, but are limited on space, then the Morus Zero might be what you need. Small studio apartments, dorm rooms, and shared domiciles will benefit here too.

I’m sure if you did the math on how many quarters you’ve shoved into laundromat dryers, the price point is easier to swallow.

Cool down

There’s a comparison on the Morus Zero website to traditional dryers. It makes some obvious claims: traditional dryers take longer, can over-dry clothes, and so on. Yet, these comparisons are quite flat.

The real comparison is portability. If the Morus Zero was a full-size dryer, it couldn’t compete with brand-new washer/dryer sets. Sure, there is no installation because you just plop it on a surface and plug it in. A traditional dryer is just a heavier version of that.

Trying to determine if this thing dried my clothes better than a traditional dryer was futile. All my clothes are Walmart exclusives. There is no risk. The ability to easily and quickly dry shoes were probably the greatest dryer-function difference.

The Morus Zero portable dryer carries a modern aesthetic. It’s not a bulky square hidden away in a lukewarm laundry room. It’s a conversation piece as much as it is an appliance.

At $600, it’s surely a luxury item, but it has a specific appeal to a niche group of target users. That group might love it as much as those who do six loads of laundry daily are rolling their eyes.

