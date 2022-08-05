Review: GravaStar Sirius Pro wireless earbuds

The Good They sound great even at the highest volumes I'm a big fan of the sci-fi design of the case Movie and Gaming modes are nice to help immerse you in what you're doing with virtual surround sound The Bad There's no active noise canceling It's sometimes a little difficult to get them out of their case The battery life for both the earbuds and the charging case is unimpressive 8.2 Overall

With all of the different wireless earbuds out on the market today, it’s always nice to see someone who breaks the mold. And that’s certainly what GravaStar has done with the Sirius Pro earbuds.

The GravaStar Sirius Pros are a pair of true wireless earbuds that follow GravaStar’s unique, sci-fi design. They sit in a funky, cyberpunk-style case with a hinged cage that locks them in place.

But the Sirius Pro earbuds aren’t just a uniquely designed gimmick. They offer quality sound through 7.2mm drivers and three different modes for different listening situations.

The matte black option I’ve been using is available on the GravaStar website for $129.95. I’ve been using the earbuds for a couple of weeks now, and I’ve become pretty familiar with them. So let’s see what they’re all about.

Case and earbud design

GravaStar is known for having outrageous sci-fi designs for its products, like the Venus speaker that we reviewed a few months ago. Both the case and the actual Sirius Pro earbuds follow that same style from the company.

The case for the earbuds is square and metallic, like something you might find on an astronaut’s tool belt. It features a spring-loaded cage that is used to lock the earbuds down in place when they’re in their charging docks.

The battery on the Sirius Pros is rated for up to four hours. But I found it was closer to around three and a half at higher volumes.

The case has three more charges, which provides 16 hours of playback before recharging the case. I’d like to see a little more battery power, but 16 hours is acceptable.

The earbuds have a little more down-stated design, similar to other true wireless earbuds on the market. However, they are relatively large compared to other earbuds. They feature silver accents with a GravaStar logo across the otherwise all-black casing.

One slight issue that I have noticed is that it’s not always super easy to get the Sirius Pros out of their case. There’s only a small portion of the earbuds exposed when they’re in their charging dock. And it can be somewhat difficult to grip and pull them out.

It’s not the worst thing in the world. But it can be a little frustrating when you’re having a hard time even removing the earbuds from their case. I would like to see a slightly different design that makes it a bit easier to get them out.

What kind of features do these wireless earbuds have?

When it comes to features, the Sirius Pro earbuds don’t shy away. They have in-ear detection to tell when you’re ready to listen, and the integrated microphones are great for phone calls or chatting over Discord while gaming.

The in-ear detection works pretty well, pausing whatever I’m listening to whenever I take the Sirius Pros out of my ear. And if, for whatever reason, one earbud doesn’t work the first time I put it in my ear, simply taking it out and putting it back in fixes the problem.

Even though there are included microphones for talking, there isn’t any active noise canceling in the Sirius Pro earbuds. They have environmental noise canceling thanks to their shape and design that works pretty well. But it doesn’t provide the same kind of silencing that you can get with ANC.

You have three different listening modes when using the GravaStar Sirius Pros. Music mode is the normal setting for when you’re listening to some tunes.

Then, there’s movie mode with HD surround sound. And lastly, there’s gaming mode, with virtual 5.1 surround so you can hear your enemies clearly and precisely.

Finally, GravaStar included touch controls on the Sirius Pro earbuds that let you complete a few simple functions by just tapping the earbuds. You can tap once to play or pause a song and end a call. A couple of taps will let you skip to the next song or back to the previous one.

You can even use tap controls to change your playback volume whenever you want. Touch controls are super convenient. And GravaStar did a good job integrating them into the Sirius Pros.

So how do they sound?

Sound was a priority when building the Sirius Pro earbuds, and it definitely shows in the end product. The 7.2mm drivers in each earbud provide a nice full range of sound, with both lows and highs coming through clearly.

One thing I tend to notice about wireless earbuds is that the sound can degrade when listening at higher volumes. That doesn’t seem to be an issue with the GravaStar Sirius Pros. These earbuds deliver great quality sound even with the volume up to max.

They offer impressive bass for a pair of wireless earbuds, thanks to the large drivers in each ear. And vocals and higher pitches come through clearly, making for a clear, balanced sound at all times.

The extra Movie and Game modes are a sweet little addition. The Movie mode was actually really nice when watching movies or TV shows, with simulated HD surround sound.

It’s not the same as having a physical surround sound system with dedicated speakers, but it’s impressive for a pair of earbuds.

The surround sound in Gaming mode was a little less impressive. It was a little tougher to pinpoint sounds in shooters like Valorant with these earbuds versus a pair of gaming headphones.

On the other hand, the Sirius Pros advertised 65ms latency on Gaming mode, which I thought would be a little high. But I was wrong. I didn’t notice much difference in the latency between these earbuds and dedicated wireless gaming earbuds.

Should you buy the GravaStar Sirius Pro wireless earbuds?

If you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, the GravaStar Sirius Pros are definitely worth consideration. Especially if you’re looking for an outside-of-the-box design that will stand out against other earbuds.

The Sirius Pros offer great sound, even when listening at full volume. And the Gaming and Movie modes are actually pretty impressive.

The surround sound on Movie mode, while not quite comparable to a physical surround sound setup, does a great job immersing you in what you’re watching.

Of course, there are improvements that could be made. For example, there’s no active noise canceling, which you can find in some much cheaper options like the EarFun Free Pro 2 we reviewed a few months ago (although the Sirus Pros sound much better).

And I would like to see more battery power from the earbuds and their case. Other similar options, such as the Beats Studio Buds or the Samsung Galaxy Buds offer more than 20 hours of playback in the earbuds and charging case. The Sirius Pro earbuds are limited to a maximum of 16 hours.

But the GravaStar Sirius Pro’s great sound alone makes them a great option for the price. And they come with a pretty sweet design that most sci-fi fans will love. You can snag the GravaStar Sirius Pros from Gravastar’s website or Amazon, starting at $129.95.

