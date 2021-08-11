The new Galaxy Buds 2 feature active noise canceling at a modest $149 price point

Samsung had a huge day today, with its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to two new foldable smartphones and a couple of exciting new smartwatches, the company also announced its new active noise-canceling earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 have an all-new, upgraded design that mimics the smaller style of the Galaxy Buds Pro. In fact, these earbuds are the lightest true wireless earbuds that Samsung has ever produced. But that lightweight design still leaves room for plenty of performance from the Galaxy Buds 2.

These earbuds feature Samsung’s two-way drivers that deliver clear sound with powerful bass. Combined with active noise canceling, this makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a significant step up from the previous Galaxy Buds Plus model. There’s also a feature that lets you decide how much noise the earbuds actually let through.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are capable of up to 7.5 hours of playback time, or 29 hours from the charging case. Turning on active noise canceling does limit the battery to 5 hours, with a total of 20 hours playback time with the case.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are now the most affordable true wireless earbuds that Samsung has to offer. They’ll be available in several colors, including gray, white, purple, and green, and they’ll be launching on August 27 for $149.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.