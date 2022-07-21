Microsoft adds Discord voice chat to Xbox consoles

Discord and Microsoft are working together to bring Discord voice chat to Xbox consoles for the first time. Discord is the primary chat program for PC gamers. So now it will be easier for PC gamers to chat with their Xbox counterparts.

The new functionality was revealed in a blog post on Discord’s website. While the feature will eventually allow you to use Discord voice chat on Xbox consoles, there won’t be a dedicated app for Xbox.

Instead, there’s a somewhat complicated process that you’ll have to go through to use the feature. Discord voice on Xbox will go through your smartphone, and you’ll have to connect your mobile Discord app to the Xbox mobile app.

Once you do that, you can start a call on Discord mobile then choose a “transfer to Xbox” button to transfer the chat over to your console.

Image: Microsoft

Once you transfer a Discord call over to your console, it works much like a normal party chat. You’ll be able to see who’s on a call and who’s currently speaking. And you’ll be able to easily switch between the Discord call and Xbox game chat.

While it isn’t necessarily the most convenient setup, it’s nice to finally see Discord make its way to a gaming console.

It’s interesting that Xbox got a chat integration before PlayStation, considering that PlayStation has been working on features with Discord for more than a year.

Discord chat on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S started rolling out to select Xbox Insider members yesterday, with plans to expand to more testers in the next few weeks.

It’s unclear exactly when the integration will make its way to the general public. The companies will want to make sure the feature functions as well as possible before making it available to everyone.

