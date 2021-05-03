Discord and Sony announce partnership to bring Discord to PlayStation

Sony is teaming up with the popular gaming chat service, Discord, to “connect Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.” The companies will be partnering going forward, and we will begin seeing some integration starting early next year.

Sony announced this news in a blog post on the company’s website on Monday. Discord is insanely popular among gamers and is used by more than 140 million people every month. It really makes sense to bring the service to console, especially since more and more games are getting cross-platform play.

Not much is known about how this integration will work, but the company’s focus is streamlining communication between gamers. In the blog post mentioned above, Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan said:

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

Also coming along with this announcement of a partnership was a “minority investment” in Discord from Sony. This comes just a few days after Discord ended talks with Microsoft over a possible Microsoft acquisition of the chat service

It really is about time that someone is working on bringing Discord to consoles. The service has quickly become a favorite among gamers since its inception in 2015. Bringing this feature to consoles will help gamers on PlayStation interact and build communities with gamers across other platforms.

It’s only a matter of time before Microsoft follows suit and works with Discord to make building gaming communities seamless across all platforms.

