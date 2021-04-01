Discord’s new Stage Channels feature is a lot like Clubhouse

Discord is the latest company to jump on the bandwagon with its new Stage Channels feature that is very similar to Clubhouse. The company has confirmed that this new feature is now available everywhere that the Discord app is available.

For those of you not familiar with Discord, the app is a voice and text chatting application with organized servers generally based on a specific topic. It is well-known by gamers, and it’s the only party chat app that I use when playing games with friends. Most Discord servers have open chat rooms where people can hop in and chat with each other, but Stage Channels are a little bit different.

Stage Channels allow Discord users to create a chat room where only certain people are allowed to talk while others can come in and listen. When you enter a Stage Channel as a non-speaker, you are automatically muted and listed as a listener. You have the option to request to speak, which can be confirmed or denied by predesignated moderators. The moderators also have the ability to mute or even remove an unwanted speaker.

Image: Discord

For now, only Discord Community channels are able to create Stage Channels. These channels are usually much larger and more official than a small server comprised of a few friends. However, anyone is able to join these channels as a listener, as long as they have the Discord app.

This wide access may make Discord a more appealing option for this sort of speaking platform. Though many others, like Spotify, are trying their hands at this sort of thing, it seems like Discord may have a leg up on its competition.

