An Android version of Clubhouse should be available later this year

On Sunday, Paul Davidson, the co-founder of Clubhouse, was part of a weekly Townhall where he talked about an upcoming Android app, among the other things. According to Davidson, they’ve hired a developer that will spearhead the development of the Android version of Clubhouse. He also added that developing the Android app will take some time, probably a couple of months.

At the same time, Twitter Spaces, their biggest rival, is determined to get as much ground as possible before Clubhouse lands their Android app. In March, the company started opening up the service to Android users. The company plans to make Twitter Spaces available to the general public in April. If Twitter Spaces manages to stay on that schedule, it will be significantly ahead of Clubhouse.

Davidson seemed aware that Twitter Spaces would hit the Android market first, but he said that developing an app in which large groups of people participate takes a lot of time to get right. Davidson notes they are also aware of the many counterfeit apps on the Play Store and want to get an Android version out to help combat those.

Davidson also touched upon the issue of discovery within the app and how it negatively impacts the user experience. He said that because of its current algorithm, many people see foreign language groups in their feeds, making it difficult for them to find friends or content they can relate to.

He said that because of that, the discovery section would be going through several changes. That will include changes to the Activity feed within the app, greater control of push notifications, recommended rooms, etc. Davidson believes that these improvements are crucial to increase the appeal of Clubhouse as it becomes open to a wider user base. At the moment, Clubhouse is currently available for iOS users and is invite-only. Davidson wants to drop the invite-only status in the coming months as well.

