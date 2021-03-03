Android users can now try Spaces, Twitter’s version of Clubhouse

Android phone users, rejoice! Your Twitter app should be updating soon to all you access to Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse-like audio chatroom feature. Until now, it’s been iOS-only, so go and check if your app now lets you join in on the fun.

If you haven’t heard about Twitter Spaces yet, think of it as drop-in conference calls inside Twitter. These conference calls come with added extras, like AI-powered real-time captioning and voice quality that won’t sound like you’re shouting down a tunnel. Simply put, they’re Zoom calls without video. That’s it.

Not sure how new this is, but Twitter already has a Clubhouse feature pic.twitter.com/VPmWsjTfmG — Addie (@EposVox) March 3, 2021

The beta roll-out for Twitter Spaces on Android is ongoing, with more functionality being added incrementally. As it stands right now, you can’t create your own rooms just yet. That means you can only join and talk in rooms that iOS users have created. Twitter hasn’t said when desktop functionality would be available.

It’s no real surprise that Twitter would get onto the audio-chat game; after all, the social media apps all copy each other’s features. The speed at which Twitter Spaces was rolled-out was pretty impressive, with Twitter buying a podcast service to help with the audio features.

Maybe jumping onto audio chatrooms early and other features like Super Follows, aka paid-content, will help Twitter dig itself out of the financial hole it ended with in 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you try something like Twitter Spaces? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

