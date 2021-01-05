Twitter has bought out a podcast company to help with its new audio chatrooms

Over the holidays, Twitter announced it was working on audio chatrooms, called Spaces, for its users. It is currently in its infancy and there is not too much known about it, but now the company is making moves to help bolster the fledgling service.

Announced on Twitter, Breaker, a podcasting company with social elements, will be shutting down and joining Twitter Spaces. Leah Culver, co-founder of Breaker, notes that she is excited to “create the future of audio conversations.”

The Breaker team is joining Twitter! We’re excited to be building the future of public conversations. Breaker will be shutting down on Jan 15, more info: https://t.co/l3n1ge4p87 — Breaker (@Breaker) January 4, 2021

With Twitter obviously looking for new ways to give users to interact through things like Fleets and audio tweets on iOS, this move just helps solidify that Twitter is looking to take conversations past 280 characters.

In a tweet from Spaces, it seems the team wants the audio chatrooms to feel like a “well hosted dinner party.” Will it be able to capture that feel? I guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

