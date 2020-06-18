Twitter now lets you record and send audio tweets on iOS – here’s how to try it out

If you are an avid user of Twitter, you’ve almost certainly been annoyed by some of its restrictions, including character limit.

Sometimes, you just have so much you want to say. While you can thread your tweets to give a more cohesive experience, sometimes it’s easier to verbalize your thoughts than type them. You could always record a YouTube video and post that, but that’s a whole thing and it’s doubtful it will have the desired reach.

Now, Twitter is testing a feature on iOS that lets users record audio messages directly from the app and post them as a single tweet or a thread of tweets. Each voice tweet records up to 140 seconds of audio and if your message goes over that length, Twitter will automatically thread the audio clips into a single tweet thread.

The feature only works on original tweets, and you can not directly record audio as a response to another tweet or as a retweet. If you want to use the feature, we’ll show you how.

How to record Twitter audio tweets on iOS

Using the new feature on Twitter couldn’t be easier. First, make sure your Twitter app is up-to-date then follow the steps below.

When you go to compose a new tweet, you should see some audio waves under the composer – click on that You’ll need to give Twitter permission to access your microphone

Then, it’s just a matter of recording your message and sharing it on Twitter



That’s it! You can now share audio messages directly on Twitter. There’s currently no word if the functionality will be coming to Android, but this is definitely a cool feature so hopefully, we’ll see a wider rollout in the future.

What do you think? Is this a feature you could see yourself using? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

