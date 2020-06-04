Snapchat joins Twitter in kinda limiting the violent rhetoric of President Trump

While protests continue to swell around the nation, our squish-headed man-child of a President is finding a mixed reaction from social media companies to his often inflammatory and ridiculously cowardly content. From rambling nonsense tweets cross-posted to Facebook to campaign ads on Snapchat, at least the latter is taking a hard stance. Snapchat is now refusing to promote the account of the guy currently squatting in the Oval Office.

While Snap has not booted President Diaper Baby Pants from the platform, it has removed his liquid crap from its Discover tab. In a statement, where CEO Even Spiegal doesn’t directly name President Big Mac, Spiegal stated: “As for Snapchat, we simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform.” This comes after President Training Wheels threatened “thugs” with military intervention, just weeks removed from supporting gun-toting whiners in Michigan.

The constant, nightly attack by police on protesters and journalists is abhorrent and the current President of the United States, an elected moron, only seeks to divide and stoke the flames. Social media platforms are in a tight spot no matter which way you look at it. Things are changing in this country, the protests are working. These righteous protests are proving that not only are they completely justified — amid continued police action against the Black community and supporters at these protests — they absolutely must continue.

President Mini-Dicktator is a racist, hard stop. This has been clear from his tweets, his policies, and his behavior. No matter how hard he tries to fight it, he just comes off as a toddler with a face covered in sticky red denying he ate the entire pack of Twizzlers. This constant racism and dog-whistling to his white supremacist base have led social platforms into a state of serious hand-wringing.

This move by Snapchat to remove President Probably Raped Underage Girls With Epstein from its Discover tab is the strongest move by a social platform thus far. While it still allows the account to remain, removing it from the Discover tab stems the reach of the account and frankly, is akin to finally scraping all the bird shit off your car windshield. The view is so much better without all the shit smeared on it.

Meanwhile, Facebook faces a virtual walkout over Zuck’s do-nothing attitude when it comes to handling President Rotting Cupcake’s incendiary tweets. This after Twitter finally hid some of President Barf Wagon’s tweets. Which pissed him off but Twitter is a private company and can ban or restrict whomever it wants. Even the demagogue hiding in the bunker while the public demands his attention. Coward. Yet, Twitter still isn’t taking a hard enough stance on this.

All of the racist white people in power (politicians, judges, cops) have been stoking the fires of racism since the Civil Rights era, but the one thing they didn’t count on was the existence of social media. These platforms have changed the way we disseminate information, they have both radicalized our youth and given voice to the voiceless. Now is the time of reckoning for these social media platforms. Now is the time to take a stand and be on the right side of history.

#BlackLivesMatter. If you are wondering how you, a white person, can help, there are plenty of resources. Start by educating yourself. Donate to Black organizations including legal defense funds and GoFundMe pages for those unjustly murdered by the police. Support local and national Black-owned businesses. Amplify Black voices wherever and whenever possible.

Its time to finally create an America for all, not just for a select few rich white people. It starts with all of us, especially if we run social media platforms with the power to bring truth and justice to the narrative while filtering out the racist warmongering lies.

