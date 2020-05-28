Facebook has no plans on fact-checking Trump because they are cowards

In an upcoming Fox News interview with Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder discusses Twitter’s recent decision to add a misinformation label to one of Donald Trump’s tweets. The full interview will release later today (Thursday, May 28).

In a clip posted by Jay Gershbein on Twitter, Zuckerberg is asked the question by Fox News’ Dana Perino, “Twitter decided for the first time ever to fact-check one of President Trump’s tweets, I wondered if you thought that Twitter may have made the wrong decision here?”

Zuckerberg responds, telling the anchor that Facebook and Twitter have different policies, going on to say, “I believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think in general, private companies shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg weighs in on Fox News regarding President Trump’s spat with Twitter over its fact checking policy. Zuckerberg told Fox News anchor Dana Perino that Facebook and other social media companies should avoid policing content on their platforms. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rS48ASHQWa — Jay Gershbein (@JG_Report) May 28, 2020

The comment made by Zuckerberg is a bit surprising, as the company has been looking at ways to fight election disinformation campaigns and the spreading of COVID-19 related misinformation, but apparently, politicians can say whatever they want with impunity. That said, this does align with the company’s earlier statement on politicians on the platform, for better or worse.

Maybe this is a smart move from the company, who for years now has come under fire for its mismanagement of data, deceptive practices, and more as Trump goes to war with Twitter over its misinformation label.

What do you think? Do you agree with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s stance on the matter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: