There’s been another Facebook data breach involving phone numbers – 419M+ users affected

A huge database of phone numbers and other data tied to Facebook accounts has been found online, on an unprotected server. If you added your phone number to your Facebook account, it’s likely this database has your details.

It’s still unknown who created the database, and why.

Sanyam Jain, a security researcher and member of the GDI Foundation, found the exposed database. He contacted TechCrunch, who tried to find the owner. When those efforts failed, they contacted the webhost of the server, who then pulled it offline.

Over 419 million records were in the database: Including 133 million on US-based users, 18 million UK users, and another 50 million users in Vietnam

Facebook has restricted developers access to phone numbers for ages now, and made it more difficult to search for friends’ numbers

The data looks like it was added to the online database at the end of last month (although that doesn’t mean that’s when Facebook was scraped for it)

While this latest privacy snafu wasn’t directly Facebook’s fault, it does underscore the need to keep your details safe when online. Be careful what you upload to social media.

