Twitter introduces new, more aggressive policy to fight COVID-19 misinformation

On Wednesday, December 16th, Twitter announced further steps in its battle against COVID-19 misinformation.

In their blog post, they acknowledged that they are an important platform where people like to discuss the current coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, they share a certain level of responsibility. While they support conversations around the COVID-19 pandemic taking place on their platform, they can’t stay idle when it comes to the spread of misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines.

To that end, starting on December 21st, Twitter plans first to start removing the most harmful and fake COVID-19 related tweets. Then, in the following weeks, Twitter will label potential false and misleading information related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Under their old policy, Twitter was already removing tweets whose content included misinformation or fake news related to how the virus spreads in the communities, the efficacy of preventive measures, official restrictions, official regulations, the risk of death, and so on.

That will include false claims that COVID-19 is nothing serious, false claims that COVID-19 vaccines can be harmful, false claims that COVID-10 vaccines are part of some conspiracy, false claims that there are serious side effects of vaccination, and so on.

To enforce this new policy, the company will rely on both human reviewers and technology. Additionally, Twitter plans to consult with global and local health authorities in their effort to root out fake and misleading misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 in general.

