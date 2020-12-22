Google and Facebook were reportedly in cahoots over a potential antitrust investigation

Google and Facebook are both dealing with antitrust investigations regarding shady ad-rigging auctions and now new information is coming to light that claims both companies knew this could cause problems and made an agreement to help each other if an investigation ensued.

The report comes from The Wall Street Journal and an unredacted version of the lawsuit against both companies.

Initially, the deal between the two companies related to advertising tools and ad placement. Basically, Facebook told Google it wouldn’t compete with its advertising tools and Google would give the social giant “special treatment.“

According to WSJ, “Ten Republican attorneys general, led by Texas, are alleging that the two companies cut a deal in September 2018 in which Facebook agreed not to compete with Google’s online advertising tools in return for special treatment when it used them.”

Google has come out to say that nothing shady was happening and that both companies have been “public about the partnership for years.” This comes from a statement given to CNBC.

