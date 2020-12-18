Google now has a tool that lets you virtually try on makeup in Search

AR continues to make its way into more parts of our lives, and now, Google is here to give people a way to try on makeup, directly from Search.

Announced this week, if you search for certain makeup products from select brands, Google will give you the option to check out the product using Augmented Reality. Google notes that it is working with ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help make the idea a reality.

So, what brands are included? At present, according to TechCrunch, users that search for select products from Black Opal, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, MAC Cosmetics, and Charlotte Tilbury will be able to try the products on before they buy.

GIF: Google

In addition to this update, people searching for this types of products on Google Shopping on their phone will get recommendations from “beauty, apparel and home and garden enthusiasts and experts.”

At present, the feature is only available with the Google app on both Android and iOS. The feature should be rolling out now.

Overall, this seems like a pretty cool feature. Especially in a time where many retail outlets are closed or experiencing limited hours. Not to mention, this much better than Amazon’s whole “scan your body for t-shirts” thing.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you use this feature from Google? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

