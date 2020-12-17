iPhone and iPad users, Google Stadia is now officially available (via a web app)

Thanks to Apple’s restrictive App Store policies, game streaming services like xCloud and Stadia have been a hot topic for iOS users, and one that usually ends with “no.”

Now, companies are looking to skip the App Store completely, bringing game streaming services to these users via web apps. Google’s Stadia is the latest to go that route.

First announced last month, it seems that the beta for Stadia is now available to iPhone and iPad users. It started rolling out last night, and according to 9to5Google, the rollout is now finished and Stadia should work on devices running iOS 14.3 when using the Safari browser.

Gamers can head to this link to get started. If you don’t have a Stadia account, you’ll need to set that up.

You can even add the web app as an icon on your home screen (Image: KnowTechie)

Stadia offers multiple ways to play, and there’s even a free tier that gives you the chance to check it out for yourself. With the free tier, you’ll gain access to Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R.

There’s also a Pro tier that includes free games. You can also purchase a variety of games to enjoy, including the newly released Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Overall, it’s great to see the game streaming service being offered in more places, but time will tell if this gives Stadia some of the much-need momentum it needs to be successful.

What do you think? Interested in trying out Google Stadia on iOS? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: