YouTube Premium subscribers can now get the $100 Stadia Premiere bundle for free

If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, then good news, as you have a new Stadia perk to go along with your paid membership.

Announced this week, YouTube Premium subscribers can snag Google’s Stadia Premiere bundle for absolutely free. This is normally a $100 package. It features the Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. The Verge points out that this isn’t the latest Chromecast to release, but that makes sense because currently, the Chromecast with Google TV doesn’t actually support Stadia.

It should also be noted that you can’t sign up for YouTube Premium and get the deal now. You need to have already had the YouTube Premium subscription on November 6. This is a shame, but I guess it makes sense, all things considered.

While Stadia hasn’t made the splash Google was hoping for, it’s good to see that it is still encouraging people in its ecosystem to check it out. This latest news joins the release of Stadia’s Family Sharing feature that allows users to share games with up to five other people that are apart of their Google Family group.

