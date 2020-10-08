Google’s game streaming service, Stadia, now works over 4G and 5G connections

If you’re one of the few Google Stadia users left, the ability to stream games over 4G or 5G is now out of testing and has become a full-fledged part of the Stadia app. That means you can find the new settings in the Performance tab now, under the Resolution section, for some odd reason.

The option does limit you to 720p resolution while you’re on mobile data, which is probably a good thing since data plans aren’t always unlimited and can get costly quickly. I mean, data is $10 for 1GB on Google Fi, the service that many Pixel users are on. Sure, they do have an unlimited option, but it throttles hard after 22GB of data use in a month.

The setting in the Stadia app states “Enabling this feature may increase your mobile data usage up to 2.7GB/hr.” Ouch, that’ll burn your data allowance quickly. To put that into perspective, streaming HD Netflix to my TV uses 6GB in one night.

In my previous APK teardown, I found the mobile network icon. It's now enabled under the play button when playing via mobile network pic.twitter.com/z2SmelokH1 — Gem Stadia (@GemStadia) October 6, 2020

The 4G or 5G streaming was first released in July, so after four months of testing, Google is apparently satisfied with the testing.

The Stadia service is coming up to its first anniversary, but without knowing concrete subscriber numbers, it’s hard to say if it’s been a success. Maybe the real success of Stadia is that it prompted everyone from Amazon to Microsoft to hurry their plans to release game streaming services to the market, a net gain for gamers everywhere.

What do you think? Are you still using Stadia? Plan on playing via a mobile 4G or 5G connection? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

