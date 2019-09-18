Google Fi just got a much-needed $70 unlimited plan

Google Fi has survived from the experimental stages to a full-fledged cell carrier, and now the company is taking it one step further. Now, you can sign up for an Unlimited data plan, which starts at $70 per line for a single user, and gets cheaper the more people you add.

Oh, and it has a host of sweet Google-centric perks as a sweetener to the deal.

I’ve been a Google Fi subscriber since the invite-only stages, and it’s been great. The switching between networks is seamless, and I never find myself out of signal.

Since those early days, the pricing has always been $20 per line for unlimited texts and calls, with $10 per Gig of data used. Now, Fi is adding an unlimited plan, with some pretty sweet added extras if they’re things you’ll use.

$70 per month if you’re a single user, progressively lowering per line added to $45 per line if you have four to six lines on your account

Unlimited high-speed data up to 22 GB/person & slower after. Video may stream at DVD-quality (480p)

Free international calling to over 50 destinations

100GB of cloud storage with Google One for every member on your plan (A $2 per month value)

Swap between pay-as-you-use data and the Unlimited plan at any time

You don’t need a specific Fi-enabled phone anymore either, just check your compatibility using Fi’s tool, and you can bring your existing handset.

