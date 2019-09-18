Tidal is getting a new competitor in the form of Amazon Music HD

Amazon is killing it in the music streaming game right now, and now it’s competing at all levels with a new high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD. That puts it in competition with Tidal, but with a much bigger potential market for users.

Amazon says that its Ultra HD option is the highest available quality for any music streaming service, with up to 3730 kbps which is 10x most streaming services. Even Tidal only goes up to 1400 kbps or so with its CD-quality streams.

Now, Amazon is taking on all comers in the music streaming industry. There’s the free plan, for casual listening. Amazon Music Unlimited for access to millions of songs with some other features also offered by other premium streaming services, and now Music HD. Certainly Amazon has the muscle to make this a success, following the same model it used to take over the bookstore industry.

Here’s how it breaks down:

$12.99 per month for Prime subscribers, $14.99 for everyone else. If you already have an Amazon Music subscription, it’s just an additional $5

Over 50 million songs in HD (16-bit, 44.1 kHz)

“Millions” in Ultra HD (24-bit, up to 192 kHz)

The upgrade to HD is free for 90 days, but you’ll still need Amazon Music to listen along, so you’ll pay just $7.99 for those three months.

