So, maybe, Apple just sucks at wireless charging?

Remember before the most recent Apple event when leakers said that the iPhone 11 would have reverse wireless charging, like on the Galaxy S10? Remember how there was no mention of it during the event? Yes, just like the AirPower, reverse wireless charging seemed like vaporware.

Or was it? See, according to some “reliable sources,” the hardware to enable reverse wireless charging is all there – it’s just software-blocked by Apple. At least, that’s the story according to Sonny Dickson, Apple Blogger-turned-tipster.

The iPhone 11 and Pro don’t have reverse-wireless-charging because Apple software-blocked it, apparently

Dickson is about as a reliable tipster as you can get if it relates to Apple’s inability to do wireless charging properly. I mean, he was the early warning for Apple having issues with the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat, which was eventually canceled. If his sources are right, the hardware to do reverse wireless charging is all inside the iPhone 11, just not switched on in the software.

Why? Well, one reason could be missing FCC certification. Maybe it’s taking too long, maybe there’s a minor issue to work out, maybe it’s just as broken as the AirPower… Whatever the reason, we’ll know soon enough once an outlet like iFixit or JerryRigEverything gets their hands on one and does their teardown magic.

The centered Apple logo was said to be a target for users to know where to place their AirPods etc on the back for reverse charge

Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it was canceled because “it may not meet Apple’s efficiency requirements”

Will enabling reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 11 range be as simple as a software update? I wouldn’t hold your breath…

