This $4,000 e-bike was built by an ex-Harley Davidson engineer

Electric bikes are gaining a lot of traction lately , but most have one major drawback – you wouldn’t want to be seen riding one. That’s about to change, thanks to a super sweet e-bike designed by an ex-Harley Davidson engineer, Erik Buell, and Frédéric Vasseur, current team principal for the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team.

The e-bike born from their minds is the $4,000 Fuell Fluid, and it’s a far cry from the utilitarian crop of e-bikes on the market.

The Fuell Fluid is the e-bike of your dreams

﻿</span> ﻿</span>

I mean just look at it. You’d be forgiven for thinking its the latest high-end, low-weight mountain bike if you didn’t know it housed some hefty batteries and an electric motor. Here’s more of what we know:

125 mile top range thanks to two removable batteries that add up to 1,000 Wh of power

100 Nm of torque for ease of hill climbing from the 500 W motor

Virtually maintenance-free, with a carbon drive belt and internal hub gears

Hydraulic disc brakes

Pedelec (20 mph) and S-Pedelec (28 mph, requires helmet and insurance in most States) versions

GPS/LoRa tracker embedded in the frame for anti-theft

While the Indiegogo Indemand campaign is running, you can get the Fuell Fluid for $2,813 – a 29% saving off next year’s retail pricing. At the time of writing this, there are only another 15 days left to lock in those pre-release prices though, so speed on down to get those savings.

Crowdfunding is always a way to help bring cool stuff to the market, so delays and all that jazz can happen. That said, Fuell is in the final assembly stages for the Fluid, with pictures of the manufacturing in their updates.

Have any thoughts on Fuell Fluid ebike? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: