Can you charge the Magic Mouse 2 wirelessly?

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 is the company’s premium wireless computer mouse. It features a sleek design that goes well with Apple’s other products.

The Magic Mouse has a lot of good going for it. It feature’s Apple’s unique Multi-Touch surface that lets you scroll through documents and swipe between web pages. It has an incredibly long-lasting battery which Apple says will last a month or more on one single charge.

For the rare occasions where you actually do have to charge your Magic Mouse, it comes with a USB-C to Lightning Cable that you can use to juice it back up. But what about wireless charging? Is there any way to charge your Magic Mouse wirelessly?

Can you charge the Magic Mouse wirelessly?

Short answer: No

Unfortunately, there are no wireless charging capabilities on Apple’s Magic Mouse. You’ll have to settle for that ancient, wired technology to charge your mouse up when its battery runs out. Fortunately, you won’t have to worry about that too often.

There are some mice, like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, that feature wireless charging. But most of these mice don’t feature the exquisite battery life that you can find in the Magic Mouse, so they tend to need to be charged more often.

With the Magic Mouse, you can just plug it up over one night every month and you generally won’t have to worry about keeping the battery charged.

