Netflix apparently paid a whole bunch of money to have Seinfeld on its streaming service

So, if you didn’t know – Seinfeld is coming to Netflix. Yep, the streaming service that houses The Office and Friends (for now) will be getting the powerhouse that is Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer.

The news was announced via Twitter, but don’t expect to start binging the show yet – it is currently on Hulu and will not come to the platform until 2021.

Netflix apparently paid a bunch of money to get Seinfeld

With basically everyone starting their own streaming services and taking shows away from Netflix – this is definitely a move that comes from some level of desperation.

With fan-favorites like The Office and Friends leaving to go to other streaming services, Netflix needs some real bangers that allow for that nostalgia hit and something with an established amount of seasons that users can simply turn on and binge while staring at their phones.

In a report from the Los Angeles Times, sources tell the outlet that Netflix apparently paid way “far more than the $500 million NBCUniversal paid for The Office.”

Regardless, I’m glad to see Seinfeld come to Netflix. I’ve been needing a new show to binge and you can only watch Star Trek and New Girl so many times before it starts to get old.

