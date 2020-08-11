Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now try out xCloud before its release in September

If you are a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber and are interested in xCloud, Microsoft’s game streaming service, then good news, as you can now try it out. Scheduled for a full release in September, the service will let Ultimate subscribers access over 100 titles, giving them the ability to beam games straight to their Android phone (sadly, it’s not looking good for iPhone users).

So, how does it work? Well, if you meet the criteria, you just need to head over and download the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app and connect it to your Microsoft/Game Pass Ultimate account. From there, you should be able to start streaming a limited number of games to your device through xCloud. During this preview period, there are about 30 games you can try.

In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson notes,

As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android. Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.

The new beta launched today at 9am EST, but it seems some people still can’t access the xCloud game streaming portion of the app (I would check, but you know, iPhone), it’s most likely due to a slow rollout.

Regardless, if you are interested in game streaming and have a Game Pass Ultimate account, it’s definitely worth checking out before the full release in September.

What do you think? Interested in game streaming through xCloud? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.