Baby Shark is now the most-watched video on YouTube with a staggering 7 billion views

Baby Shark, that quirky, catchy earworm is now the most-watched video on YouTube. While the rhyme itself is decades old, the current chart-topping incarnation was recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, who uploaded the video to YouTube just over four years ago.

Now it’s sitting at 7.042 billion views, finally surpassing Despacito at the top of the most-viewed charts. It’s estimated that just on Adsense based on those views, Pinkfong has made $5.2 million dollars just from that one video. Sheesh, doo doo doo doo doo doo…

If you really want it to be stuck in your head for the rest of forever, hit play on the video below. Don’t worry, it won’t autoplay. At least, we hope it won’t.

Oh, and if you thought that toddler in the video was adorable? Just know Hope Segoine was ten years old when they sang the song, so “toddler” is a bit of a stretch. It’s managed to jump genres into K-pop, where popular bands like Blackpink, Girls’ Generation, and Red Velvet have incorporated some of the dance moves into their routines.

It’s even going to be a movie, and a musical, and Pinkfong hopes it’ll be a classic one day, just like Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

To be honest, we can see that happening. Maybe all of those classic nursery rhymes could do with a bit of jazzing up. Just add some sharks and a little bit of doo doo doo doo doo doo…

