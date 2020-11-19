Google Stadia is coming to the iPhone, bypassing the App Store completely

Google’s game streaming service, Stadia, has had its fair share of issues, but now the company is at least figuring out one of them – how to make the service available to iOS users. You see, Apple’s restrictive App Store policies all but prevent game streaming apps from the platform.

Now, Google is prepping Stadia for an iPhone and iPad release by skipping the App Store completely and making the service available via a web app on Apple’s Safari browser. According to CNBC, Google is prepping to release this in the coming weeks.

Ideally, for the customer experience, an actual app would be preferable, but Apple is holding tight on its stance. While the company has made some tweaks, they are still restrictive and would require companies to submit every single game to Apple and that they must be able to be downloaded directly from the App Store.

Stadia is the latest company to find ways around Apple’s policies. Today, GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, also announced that it was going to be available for iOS users through a Safari web app.

Will this help bring more users to Stadia? We’ll have to see, but with the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and new graphics cards all hitting the scene right now, it will be an uphill battle for Google.

What do you think? Are you interested in trying Stadia on iPhone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: