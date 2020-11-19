Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, is making its glorious return to iOS as a web app

With Apple’s restrictive App Store policies regarding game streaming services, services like Stadia and xCloud have struggled to bring game streaming to iOS. One way around that would be to make these services act as a web app, bypassing the App Store completely. That’s exactly what Nvidia is doing with its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now.

Announced today, GeForce Now will be available to iOS users through the Safari browser. The beta starts today. With basically all the major players getting into cloud gaming, this is a promising way to bring game streaming to iPhone and iPad gamers, but still, at the end of the day, it’s a workaround that shouldn’t be required.

Interestingly enough, thanks to Epic Games working with Nvidia, this means that Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone through GeForce Now. Nvidia does note that it is still working with Epic to hammer out the touch controls and that it will be available “soon.”

If you are interested in trying out GeForce Now, you can snag a Founders memberships for $4.99/month or go ahead and secure a six-month Founders membership for $24.95. If you aren’t ready to drop cash on the service, there is a free tier available that gives you one-hour play sessions.

