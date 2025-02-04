First native iOS porn app, Hot Tub, is now available in the EU

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Last year, as a result of the Digital Markets Act, Apple was compelled to permit iPhone users in Europe to install alternate app stores on their devices without needing a jailbreak.

Not so long after this historic step, AltStore PAL became the first app store to take advantage of this newfound legitimacy.

While Apple checks those apps for malware and other malicious content, the restriction on the subject matter is not at the same level as Apple’s own App Store.

As a result, iOS users in the EU can download the first-ever native pornography app for iPhone.

Hot Tub is the first iOS pornography app in the EU

The app is called Hot Tub, developed by Riley Testut, and is available through AltStore PAL.

The app promises to be a private and secure way to browse adult content without ads or tracking. The app description reads, “An elegant, native porn app. Thoughtfully designed, ethically made, and free to use.”

Image: Hot Tub on AltStore PAL

TechCrunch reports that the app even lets users search and play videos from other websites like Pornhub and Xvideos.

App Stores in the EU, US, and other areas follow strict guidelines that ban sexual or pornographic content, which prevents apps like Hot Tub from being available in these regions.

For applications available on marketplaces such as AltStore, Apple implements a Notarization process that verifies for malware, security vulnerabilities, and fraudulent activities.

Apple also ensures the apps function as they promised. However, these apps don’t have to adhere to Apple Store content rules, meaning they can distribute any type of content, from pornography to hate speech to legal drug consumption, which is very troubling.

In 2024, Phil Schiller from Apple emphasized that the company would not exert control over app distribution in marketplaces.

We have dealt with a lot of input from families, from governments, on things that we need to do to try to either not allow certain kinds of objectionable content on our App Store, or give users control over that experience to decide what’s best for themselves–and we have rules around that. Those rules will not apply in another marketplace unless they choose to make rules of their own, [with] whatever criteria they come up with. Does that increase the risk of users, and families, running into objectionable content or other experiences? Yes, it does.

AltStore was the first alternative app marketplace to launch after the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act.

All alternative app marketplaces must pay a Core Technology Fee (CTF) for each installation.

AltStore was originally charged €1.50 plus tax annually for every user. However, with support from Epic Games through a “MegaGrant,’ AltStore is now free to download.

Hot Tub may eventually need to pay Apple, but that will depend on the number of downloads and revenue earned. Meanwhile, the app is free, but a pro subscription is available.

Here’s what Apple has to say about Hot Tub

Apple said in a statement to MacRumors that it disapproves of the “Hot Tub” pornography app.

The company expressed concerns regarding the possible safety risks associated with such an app, stating it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem.

Image: AltStore

We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids. This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem that we have worked for more than a decade to make the best in the world. Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store. The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety.

Additionally, during the marketing of the app, AltStore referred to Hot Tub as “the first Apple-approved porn app,” and Apple is not happy with the wording.

Basically, Apple wants to make it clear that the Hot Tub pornography app is available as a direct result of the Digital Markets Act enforced by the European Commission, which led AltStore and other alternative marketplaces like it to exist.

Apple even says that it expressed concerns about the upcoming pornography app in December, but the European Commission hasn’t made a move to stop it.

After Apple’s statement, Epic Games has clarified that it does not offer Hot Tub or other porn apps through the ‌ Epic Games ‌Store in the EU.

Currently, Hot Tub is available as a beta to all EU users. However, due to App Store restrictions, US users cannot download it.

