9Apps is a 3rd party Android app store you should be checking out in 2020

Android users no longer have to stick to the official app store to download apps and games on their devices. These days, a few alternative stores exist, and one of the best, and most popular, is called 9Apps.

How to Download 9Apps:

9Apps is not something you can download from the app store, but you can download it in these two ways:

Method 1: APK Download

Open your Android settings and tap on Security Enable Unknown Sources and close Settings Download the 9Apps APK to your device Find and tap on the file to start the download, and when you see the icon on the home screen, the app is ready to use.

Method 2: PC/MAC

9Apps also works on desktops but, because it is an Android app you need to use an Android emulator – Bluestacks and Nox are the best:

Download your choice of an emulator to your PC or Mac Use your Google account to sign in – these are free to set up if you don’t have one Download the APK to your computer and open the emulator Search for 9Apps and install it – once done it can be accessed through the emulator app

What is 9Apps?

9Apps is an unofficial alternative Android app store, developed by Alibaba Group in China, It is very popular, and it offers a huge amount of third-party apps and games, including plenty of modified and tweaked content. Everything is free, and there is no need to root your device.

Why Download 9Apps?

Simply because it offers you everything you can’t get from the Play Store. It is reliable, safe, and stable, and offers these features:

It doesn’t take all your resources. 9Apps is a small file that doesn’t use up your memory or space, nor does it interfere with anything else on your device. It takes less than a minute to get access to thousands of apps.

Offline installation. The official store won’t let you download apps without an internet connection; 9Apps will.

Unlimited Downloads. There is no limit to the number of apps you can download, no restrictions, and plenty of third-party content on offer.

There are no malware, viruses, adware, spyware, or anything else nasty lurking in 9Apps, and all apps are put through a security test before being allowed into the store.

Supported on All Android Versions. Support is offered from v2.1.1 (Éclair) right up to the very latest version. Some apps will only work on certain Android versions, so check before you download them.

High-Speed Downloads . It offers the highest speed downloads in any app installer; download games ad apps in just seconds.

Free . 9Apps is and always will be free, as are all the apps and games in it.

Efficient . A small app, 9Apps, is incredibly efficient.

One – Stop-Shop. Every app you could possibly want is yours for free in one place.

User – One of the easiest apps to use, fast, no irritating ads, and a user-friendly interface.

Popular . 9Apps has move than 5 million global users and is fast rising in the popularity ranks.

Language 9Apps offers support for 14 languages, and more are being added.

Frequently Asked Questions

These are the answers to some of the top questions asked about 9Apps:

What Apps are Available?

Pretty much whatever you want. 9Apps has more than 10,000 games, apps, wallpapers, ringtones, themes, and much more, all free and more stuff gets added regularly.

How Big is the App?

An impressively small 2.3 MB in size – the official Play Store is 65 MB. It is fast, efficient and doesn’t bog down your device.

Is it Free?

Yes. 9Apps is free to download, and every app or game in it is free too.

Does it Have iOS Support?

Not yet. It is purely Android and can only be used on Android devices or on the desktop via an emulator. However, we have been told that iOS support is likely to be added in a future update.

Is it Safe?

Yes. Not only is 9Apps safe to download to your device, but all the apps and games are also security-tested first. If they don’t pass, they don’t get into the store, meaning you get to download in complete security and safety. Plus, there are regular security updates to keep it safe for you.

Why Can’t I Download it from the Official Store?

First, it is not an official app, and Google doesn’t allow third-party apps into the store. And second, as it is an unofficial app store, it is competition for the Play Store – Google isn’t likely to play host to something that can take away from them.

Give 9Apps a try – it is safe to use – and see how you get on with it. You may never go back to the official app store again!

