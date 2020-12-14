Cyberpunk 2077’s release was a mess, and now the devs are offering refunds

Cyberpunk 2077, the extremely hyped game that has suffered multiple delays, has finally released to the world, and results are…mixed, to say the least.

While some players are praising the game, others expected more, but one thing that’s almost universal across players’ experiences are the bugs found in the game. While some are minor and even amusing, others have completely ruined the game for players.

This rings especially true for those playing on older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. It’s so bad that CD PROJEKT RED, the team behind the game, is now looking to help players obtain refunds.

Posted on Twitter, CD PROJEKT RED discusses the game in its current state, the planned road for updates, and finally, addresses possible refunds for the title.

For digital copies of Cyberpunk 2077, they recommend first trying to obtain refunds from the online storefront the game was purchased. For physical copies, they recommend going to the retailer to obtain a refund. Finally, the announcement notes that if players are unable to get a refund from those options, email them to see if they are able to help gamers get refunds.

Players can email them at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. It is also noted that this email address will be available until December 21.

