Twitter adds podcasts to its redesigned Spaces tab

Twitter is joining the growing list of companies putting a focus on podcasts. The company announced today that podcasts will join the redesigned Spaces tab for users.

Starting Thursday, August 25, Twitter will now support podcasts on its platform as part of its newly redesigned Spaces tab.

According to Twitter, “Starting today, the reimagined Spaces Tab, including the addition of podcasts, will be visible to a group of global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android.”

Twitter tells TechCrunch that a podcast rollout for desktop will depend on mobile user feedback.

Twitter will recommend podcasts based on the themes and people you follow. You can expect to find ‘Stations’ for music, sports, news, and more.

You’ll be able to access live and recorded Spaces, as well as popular podcasts from around the world. You can also give a thumbs up or thumbs down to content in order to improve recommendations.

Stations are scrollable horizontally with a ‘Spaces spotlight’ section just underneath so you can seamlessly switch from a podcast to Spaces and vice versa.

Podcasts encourage lengthier and deeper conversations without word count or time stamp limitations. The new podcast feature has been months in testing.

It comes just days after YouTube Podcasts went live for users in the US, and just as Facebook is shutting down its podcast experiment.

