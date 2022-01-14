Social
Twitter will finally let hosts record Spaces on Android and iOS
If you still use Twitter Spaces, this feature might come in clutch.
Twitter Spaces is the social company’s take on Clubhouse, which allows people to host audio-only chatrooms. Now, Twitter is rolling out a feature on Android and iOS that allows any host to record the entire Spaces session.
To use the new feature, users just need to select the new Record option when creating a new Space. After the Space has ended, a recording will be made available for anyone to check out for 30 days. After that, it returns to the ether.
While this is definitely nice for hosts, the new feature could have been really beneficial if the record option was expanded to allow anyone to record a Space they were attending. But c’est la vie, maybe next time.
Twitter announced the news in a tweet this week:
This isn’t the first time a record feature has been made available through the feature. It has been in testing since October for a limited number of users. At that time, a full rollout of the feature was expected to release in the weeks that followed, but obviously, that timeline was pushed back.
The new recording feature is the first major update to Spaces in quite some time. The last time the feature made waves was when it was fully released on desktop back in May of 2021.
