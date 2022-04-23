Twitter isn’t shy about pushing unsolicited alerts, so you may have already seen Spaces mentioned without reason or warning. In a bid to draw attention to its new tool, Twitter notifies you whenever someone you follow is hosting a session.

However, you should only receive alerts for Spaces when you have push notifications enabled in your browser or mobile app. Most of us already receive enough—or perhaps too many—unsolicited alerts throughout the day.

If you’d prefer to ignore Twitter’s new meeting feature, a quick trip into your settings will restore ignorance and help you avoid yet another social media distraction. Let’s discuss how to disable Spaces notifications on mobile and desktop.

How to disable Twitter Spaces notifications on mobile

Here’s how to turn off Twitter Spaces notifications in the mobile app:

Open Twitter and tap your Profile icon Select Settings and privacy Go to Notifications > Preferences > Push notifications Untick Spaces in the Recommendations from Twitter section

That covers how to stop Twitter Spaces notifications on mobile. But if you prefer to use the desktop version of the social platform, we’ll go over that below.

How to disable Twitter Spaces notifications on desktop

Here’s how to turn off Twitter Spaces notifications on the desktop site:

Go to Twitter, click More (…), and select Settings and privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Go to Notifications > Preferences

Image: KnowTechie

Select Push notifications

Image: KnowTechie

Untick Spaces in the From Twitter section

Image: KnowTechie

That should take care of annoying Twitter Spaces notifications. And, now, you’ll be able to enjoy a more peaceful Twitter experience without being pinged about random audio chatrooms.

But, if you ever want the notifications back, simply follow the steps again and check the Spaces box.

Disable Twitter push notifications to boost productivity

Every alert you receive is a potential distraction. Therefore, if you want to live a productive life, you should disable all non-essential push notifications, including those for Spaces, to help minimize interruptions and keep you on task.

If, however, you despise productivity, you should enable as many alerts as possible across multiple social media platforms and never get anything done again. For many, this is a way of life.

