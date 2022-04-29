So the time has finally come. You’ve had enough of the cat memes and constant barrage of bad news and you’re ready to delete your Twitter account. Fortunately, the platform makes the process pretty easy, and we’ve got you covered with set-by-step instructions.

By this point, social media has likely wormed its way into your lives in an inescapable fashion. It can become quite addicting to mindlessly scroll through the constant barrage of news, shitposts, and questionable memes.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can break away from the monotonous filth that people feel compelled to share on social media. And why not start with Twitter?

Below, we’ll show you a complete guide on how to deactivate your Twitter account. We’ll start off with deactivating your account through a web browser on your computer. But if you primarily use the mobile Twitter app, you can skip ahead to the Android or iOS sections below.

Deactivating vs. Deleting – what’s the difference?

Before you go and delete your Twitter account, there are a couple of things that you should know. First of all, you have to deactivate your account before being able to delete it. Deactivating your account doesn’t automatically delete the account forever.

When you deactivate your account, it technically won’t be deleted completely. No one will be able to access your profile or see any of your tweets, but the profile will technically still exist for 30 days.

That’s to give you enough time to reconsider your decision. If you deactivate your Twitter account but decide you made a hasty decision, you will have 30 days to recover the account before it’s permanently deleted.

Simply log back into your account before the 30 days are over, and you’ll be prompted to reactivate.

How to delete your Twitter account on a computer

The first method that we’re going to look at is how to deactivate your Twitter account on a computer through a web browser. Start by heading to Twitter.com and logging into your account.

Click the More option in the left column

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Settings and Privacy option

Image: KnowTechie

Click Your account then Deactivate your account

Image: KnowTechie

Read through Twitter’s deactivation warnings then click Deactivate

Image: KnowTechie

Confirm your password and click Deactivate once more

Image: KnowTechie

And there you go. Remember, if you’re opting for the delete option, you will have to wait 30 days before the account will be officially deleted.

People won’t be able to access your profile when it’s in a deactivated state. But you technically have time to reinstate your account before Twitter deletes it permanently. Otherwise, the account will be permanently gone after 30 days.

How to delete your Twitter account using the iOS app

Nowadays, the majority of us use Twitter on our iPhones or Android. If that’s the case, don’t worry. You can still deactivate your account using the mobile app.

First, we’ll check out how to deactivate your Twitter account on the iOS app. Start by opening the app and logging into your account.

Tap your profile picture in the top left

Image: KnowTechie

Select Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Your account

Image: KnowTechie

Choose the Deactivate your account option

Image: KnowTechie

Read over Twitter’s warnings and tap Deactivate

Image: KnowTechie

Enter your password and select Deactivate again to confirm

Image: KnowTechie

That’s all you need to do to deactivate your Twitter account through the iOS Twitter app. Again, you will have a 30-day grace period after deactivating your account that will let you log back in and reactivate. But once that 30 days is up, your account will be gone forever.

How to delete your Twitter account using the Android app

And finally, we’ll take a look at how to deactivate your Twitter account using the Android version of the app. The process is similar to the process on iOS, although the menus might look a little different. Again. start by opening the app and logging into your account.

Tap your profile picture in the top left

Image: KnowTechie

Swipe down and select Settings and Privacy

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Your account

Image: KnowTechie

Select the Deactivate your account option

Image: KnowTechie

Read through Twitter’s warnings and select Deactivate

Image: KnowTechie

Enter your password and select Deactivate again to confirm

Image: KnowTechie

And that’s it. Once you hit that deactivate button for the final time, you have 30 days when you can log back into your account and reactivate. After that 30 days, Twitter will delete your account permanently.

Make sure you’re certain before you completely delete your account

Now you have all the necessary tools needed to get rid of your Twitter account once and for all. Just make sure that you’ve thought about your decision completely.

You will have a 30-day grace period after deactivating when you can log back in and reactivate your account. But once that 30 days is up, your account is gone forever and there’s no way to get it back.

The power is completely in your hands. But you will get a 30-day second chance in case you make a hasty decision and deactivate your account after seeing the latest Elon Musk shitpost.

