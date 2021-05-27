News
Twitter Spaces has now expanded to desktop
The feature should now be available to everybody that uses Twitter on desktop.
Twitter Spaces is the company’s answer to Clubhouse, the audio-only chatroom app that was met with huge buzz earlier this year. At first, it was only available on Android but recently has opened up to more people, including those on iOS.
Now, Twitter has announced that people that want to listen to Spaces can now do that. In addition, people will be able to test out the transcription feature, and set reminders to join scheduled Spaces.
Sadly, at this time, you still can’t host a room from desktop, but it has to be assumed that the feature will open up eventually.
Twitter isn’t the only company trying to cash in on Clubhouse’s success. Facebook is working on its own feature, as is Discord. Even LinkedIn is getting in on the action.
It will be interesting to see if interest in this feature continues. Clubhouse recently released on Android, but downloads of the app are already starting to decline across the board.
