Twitter Spaces has now expanded to desktop

Twitter Spaces is the company’s answer to Clubhouse, the audio-only chatroom app that was met with huge buzz earlier this year. At first, it was only available on Android but recently has opened up to more people, including those on iOS.

Now, Twitter has announced that people that want to listen to Spaces can now do that. In addition, people will be able to test out the transcription feature, and set reminders to join scheduled Spaces.

Sadly, at this time, you still can’t host a room from desktop, but it has to be assumed that the feature will open up eventually.

Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web!



Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space. https://t.co/xFTEeAgM4x — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 26, 2021

Twitter isn’t the only company trying to cash in on Clubhouse’s success. Facebook is working on its own feature, as is Discord. Even LinkedIn is getting in on the action.

It will be interesting to see if interest in this feature continues. Clubhouse recently released on Android, but downloads of the app are already starting to decline across the board.

