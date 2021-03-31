LinkedIn has joined the ranks of companies working on Clubhouse competitors

Live audio rooms are so hot right now. Clubhouse really helped bring this to the spotlight and since then Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and more have explored the option. It’s not over yet, however, with LinkedIn working on its own version of audio chat rooms.

As reported by TechCrunch, LinkedIn has put increased effort into making some of its users “creators,” giving them options like Zoom integration and Stories, made popular by apps like Snapchat and Instagram. A new Creator mode lets users set their profiles to allow for followers.

According to LinkedIn, audio chatrooms were explored initially because users were looking for more ways to connect with people on the platform. In a statement to TC, a spokesperson notes:

“We’re seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform. We’re doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity. And, we’re looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community.”

Not a ton is known about the new feature, but leaked screenshots from Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter point to a bunch of talking heads arranged in a layout that makes it look kind of like a stage and audience.

With so many audio chatroom options coming out, it will not only be interested to see what features each one implements, but which ones comes out on top, as well.

