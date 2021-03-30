Spotify is the latest company to explore a Clubhouse competitor

Clubhouse has seen massive success and other companies are trying to find their niche in the audio chatroom market. Twitter Spaces is the prime example, but now, according to The Verge, Spotify is getting into the game, as well.

Spotify recently invested quite a bit into the podcast sector and now it is acquiring Betty Labs, which created a sports-focused audio app called Locker Room. It has been reported that, currently, Locker Room will remain on Apple’s App Store, but it will be rebranded in the future to reflect a new name and the acquisition.

Spotify envisions its audio rooms as a place for music, culture, and sports. Artists could show off new music, host Q&As, or even do some live, raw performances. That said, don’t expect these features to be hosted within the main Spotify app, they will live within the rebranded Locker Room app – for now. That could change in the future.

In a statement to The Verge, Gustav Söderström, chief R&D officer at Spotify, notes that anyone will be able to host rooms, not just verified creators.

If the feature is a success, the functionality could definitely find its way to Spotify, as the company has been investing heavily in podcasting, most recently through the acquisition of Anchor.

