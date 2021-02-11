Facebook is building a Clubhouse competitor because the company is officially out of ideas

Mark Zuckerberg popped on over to the new hit app, Clubhouse, the other night, and within days, it seems that he has tasked the Facebook team with creating its own version of the popular audio chat app.

The report comes from The New York Times and people with “knowledge of the matter” say the company has just started experimenting with audio-only chatrooms similar to Clubhouse. There might already be a codename for the project, but one person notes that it is so early in the process that even the codename could change.

Facebook is no stranger to ripping off another company’s ideas. And when that doesn’t work, it just buys the company it is interested in. Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. It has copied multiple ideas from other companies, with one of the most glaring being straight ripping Snapchat’s Stories feature and slapping it into Instagram before also adding it to Facebook.

Then, Facebook released Reels on Instagram, which is basically a TikTok clone. The company is also looking to get into the newsletter game, thanks to the popularity of Substack.

So, really, the news here actually would have been if Facebook had decided NOT to copy Clubhouse because this news from NYT was inevitable.

Have any thoughts on this? Have you used Clubhouse yet? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: