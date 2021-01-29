Oh great, Facebook reportedly wants to get into the newsletter game too

If you haven’t noticed lately, everyone these days has a newsletter. I have one, and you have one; heck, even my mom has one. None of this may be true, but the gist of it is that the newsletter business is blowing up. We can thank Substack for this. And because of that, companies like Twitter are buying into the frenzy.

Now it seems like Facebook is also buying into the hype and looking into creating a newsletter platform of its own, according to a report from TheNew York Times. Not much is really known about the project, but sources say the company is building newsletter tools for journalists and writers that look a lot like other newsletter companies.

The core function of these tools will allow writers to build their Facebook follower count, curate their email lists, and offer paid subscription tools that help journalists make money from their newsletters.

Again, this is all still in its early stages and probably something we won’t see for a while, if it ever launches at all. But seeing that Facebook likes money and user engagement on its platform, we’re guessing this is something it doesn’t want to pass up.

