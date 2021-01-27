Facebook is still doing a terrible job at removing Holocaust denial content

Facebook recently came under fire for allowing tons of Holocaust denial content on the platform. At the time, the company made a pledge to remove all of the offending content.

Now, however, a report from the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) has given Facebook a “D” rating on how it has handled the removal of Holocaust denial and revisionist posts and groups.

During the ADL’s research, it still found plenty of denial content, including buzzwords like Holohoax. The ADL reported many of these that it found and Facebook did eventually remove the content, but there are examples where Facebook decided it didn’t go against its guidelines.

These videos included captions such as “Holohoaxers talking shit” and “Holohoax tales,” and comments such as, “How was it ever possible that people with even half a brain believed this garbage?” In communicating this decision to the user, Facebook stated, “The video was reviewed, and though it doesn’t go against one of our specific Community Standards, we understand that it may be offensive to you and others.” It offered no additional context and took no further action.

Some of that content has since been removed, according to USA Today.

Facebook isn’t the only company that the ADL looked at. Platforms like Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Roblox (really?) all received “C” grades for their efforts.

The ADL also commended Twitch and Twitter for taking down content reported by anonymous users and not just organizations and news outlets. This is especially noteworthy for Twitter, which has policies against hate speech and things of that nature, but nothing specific towards Holocaust denial.

