Twitter is buying a newsletter company because short-form content isn’t good enough anymore

Twitter is looking for new ways to get into long-form content and it seems that the current strategy is through the use of newsletters. This comes after the company acquired Dutch newsletter company, Revue.

Revue allows people to easily create and send newsletters, as well as give people sending the newsletters an additional revenue stream. Revue takes a 6% cut of revenues from newsletters, but Twitter plans on lowering that number to 5%. Also, Revue’s Pro features will now be free.

Twitter also notes that “you can expect audience-based monetization to be an area that we’ll continue to develop new ways to support.”

In the blog post, Twitter also notes:

We will continue to invest in Revue as a standalone service, and its team will remain focused on improving the ways writers create their newsletters, build their audience and get paid for their work.

This is obviously a move from Twitter to compete with Substack, a growing newsletter platform that helps writers monetize their work while still using a traditional newsletter format.

Image: Twitter

The company has obviously always felt a bit pigeon-holed by its whole “140 characters” or less model, which has changed multiple times throughout the years. Now, for example, the limit is 280 characters and links and images no longer count towards that number.

This acquisition gives Twitter a way to cater to writers, poets, businesses, and more while still offering the core, base ideas that Twitter was founded on.

