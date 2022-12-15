Twitter shutting down Substack-like Revue platform

Twitter announced it is shutting down its Substack-like newsletter platform, Revue.

According to the company, users will no longer have access as of January 18, 2023. The service will shut down, and all data will be deleted on the same day.

Twitter bought the Substack-like newsletter platform in early 2021. It was a way to bring more long-form content to the microblogging site.

Image: KnowTechie

The whole point was to allow journalists, writers, and other users to create paid newsletters without having to leave Twitter. It might have worked, except for the meteoric rise of Substack, a rival newsletter service.

Twitter is going through a simplification process under new CEO Elon Musk, and Revue is one of the features getting the axe.

How to save your Revue data before Twitter shuts it down

If you want to save your subscriber list and other data, it’s time to export it. Head to getrevue.co/app/offboard and log in Once logged in, you’ll be prompted to Export your data (you can also delete your account after the export)

Revue will start compiling your data after you make the export request. Once finalized, you’ll get an email with a link to your export.

This link will include your subscriber list, “newsletter issue stats,” and the content and “metadata of your newsletter issues.”

It’s also worth knowing one other date. On December 20, Revue “will set all paid subscriptions to cancel at the end of their billing cycle.”

It’s sad to see Revue disappear like this. Twitter owned the subscription newsletter service for less than two years.

Was this a planned action, or is the company trying to fix an unintended consequence of the extensive layoffs at Twitter?

We may never know, but we’ll pour one out for Revue and all they were trying to accomplish.

