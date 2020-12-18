Substack Reader can collect all your newsletters and feeds in one place

If you subscribe to lots of newsletters and RSS feeds, then it will please you to know that popular newsletter publishing platform, Substack, has developed a solution.

Instead of viewing each one via a separate email or feed, you can collect everything in one place and read it all there. Now that is a marvelous example of digital decluttering.

Substack launches Substack Reader beta

Substack Reader is an RSS reader that allows Substack account holders to view all of their newsletters in one handy platform.

While Substack has designed it primarily for reading Substack newsletters, you also have the option of adding RSS feeds that aren’t Substack native.

The norm is to have these newsletters delivered to your email inbox. This can lead to your mailbox becoming full pretty quickly. This can lead to you becoming overwhelmed and abandoning reading newsletters.

So, rather than have the newsletters sent to your inbox, you can instead access them using Substack Reader.

How do you access the Substack Reader beta?

Right now, you just have to head to the Substack Reader website where you can sign up to join the beta.

The process is simple, just enter your email address and click the button to join.

Now get organizing those newsletters!

With so little to do to clean up your inbox, this is a no-brainer. Especially so if you subscribe to Substack newsletters and other RSS feeds.

Having all the information you need in one space means you can digest more news while you enjoy your morning coffee.

This tool also streamlines your processes if you rely on or use newsletters as part of your job.

