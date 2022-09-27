Substack’s new RSS feed reader is now on web and mobile

If you’re still on the hunt for a new Google Reader replacement, then Substack might have an answer for you. The self-publishing platform has launched a new RSS reader to aggregate posts on both web and iOS.

Substack revealed its new RSS reader in a blog post on the company’s website earlier this week. Mentioning Google Reader by name, the company delivers a reader that should feel somewhat familiar to Google Reader fans.

The Substack reader lets you compile all of your subscriptions and favorite writers in one easy-to-navigate window. With different menus and shortcuts, you can easily navigate through all of your followed content.

Additionally, the platform added third-party RSS support to its reader. That means you can add RSS feeds from other publications and keep up with all the posts you want from a single webpage.

Substack wanted to create something familiar with its reader by adding shortcuts and menu options that simply make sense. You have a profile and library menu to manage your followed content.

And there’s a discovery tab so you can see similar content and possibly find new writers to follow. The platform also added quality-of-life features like dark mode to make Substack reader more appealing to wide audiences.

Substack Reader sounds like a spiritual successor to Google Reader that could be a good replacement for those who still miss Google Reader. That is until Google brings its own feed aggregator back to Chrome.

