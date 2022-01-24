This app blends your RSS news feed and newsletter subscriptions in one place

If you spend a lot of time on the internet, you know it can be difficult to keep up with all of the news across different publications and websites. A new app from The Not So Big Company aims to help solve that problem.

Big News is a new news app available on iOS for iPhone and iPad. With the app, users can compile all of their news feeds and newsletter subscriptions all in one place for simple and easy discovery and reading.

With Big News, users can compile RSS feeds from their favorite publications into one common app where discovering and reading the news that people are talking about is simple and easy.

The app uses anonymous data tracking to prioritize the day’s biggest stories. So you won’t have to worry about any personally identifying data. But the app will still be able to provide a personalized experience based on content that you choose to see.

Big News also provides all of its users with their very own @bignews.app email address. This lets newsletters skip your regular inbox to show directly on your Big News app.

The Big News app is only available on Apple devices

Image: KnowTechie

As of right now, Big News is available on iPhone and iPad for users in the United States and the UK. The company says that it is a big fan of Apple devices and even designed the app to have a native Apple look and feel.

That statement kind of makes it sound like the app won’t make its way to Android devices. There is a Mac version that’s supposed to come sometime later this year, however.

Big News is still a brand new app on the App Store. The app was just released a few days ago and it currently has only one rating on the App Store — a 5-star rating but with no contextual review. But it definitely sounds like a cool app that some users might prefer over other RSS viewers that are available.

You can download the app and test it out for yourself right here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: