Apple is gearing up for a ridiculous amount of new devices this year

Apple is now on year two of its transition away from Intel chips and to its own custom Apple Silicon. That means even more new Apple devices to launch this year.

So many, that Mark Gurman at Bloomberg says it will be the “widest array of new hardware products in its history” coming this fall.

His latest weekly Power On newsletter lays down the roadmap, as he understands it. That means four new iPhones this fall. It also sketches out a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, and an upgraded MacBook Air.

Also on the docket is a new AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches, some iPad Pros, and a low-end iPad. Whew, that sounds like the twelve days of Christmas are coming early this year.

For the Apple Spring event, We will be receiving the Mac Mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max, a new 5G iPhone SE, and a new iPad Air. iMac Pro is still on track currently for a release in the spring. Yet, I have heard there are still concerns with regards to production. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

That’s in addition to the usual Apple spring event, which could come in March or April. Both Gurman and other tipsters say the latest 5G iPhone SE is coming, along with a new iPad Air.

For the desktop, Apple is working on higher-powered Mac mini and iMac Pro models, which might or might not be ready for the spring event.

That’s a huge number of new Apple devices coming to shelves this year. Allegedly.

That said, it wouldn’t take a crystal ball to figure out Apple’s plans this year – phase out the M1-powered devices in favor of the more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, with the Mac Pro finishing the transition from Intel chips later in the year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: